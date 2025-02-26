Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.91. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.