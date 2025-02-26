Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (PBSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PBSV stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.51. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

