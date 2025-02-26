Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (PBSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of PBSV stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.51. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.96.
Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile
