Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading Up 50.7% – Time to Buy?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shot up 50.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03). 1,059,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 237,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
Petrel Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £4.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.99.
Petrel Resources Company Profile
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Petrel Resources
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller Bets Big on Airline Stocks – Should You?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Viking Therapeutics: Could GLP-1 Maker Be Acquired Pre-Approval?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Industry Leading Stocks Just Raised Dividends by 10% or More
Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.