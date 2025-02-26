Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (PWR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 25th

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWRGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Peter Warren Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $263.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Peter Warren Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used motor vehicles in Australia. The company also provides vehicle maintenance and repair services, parts, and protection and other aftermarket products; accessories and car care products; and extended service contracts, as well as financing and insurance services.

Read More

Dividend History for Peter Warren Automotive (ASX:PWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Peter Warren Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peter Warren Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.