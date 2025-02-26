Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (PWR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 25th

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.
Peter Warren Automotive Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $263.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Peter Warren Automotive
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peter Warren Automotive
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Peter Warren Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peter Warren Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.