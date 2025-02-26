Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 504.84 ($6.40) and traded as high as GBX 512.75 ($6.50). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 511 ($6.48), with a volume of 611,251 shares.

Personal Assets Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 504.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 496.87.

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 4.67 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Personal Assets had a net margin of 116.31% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Personal Assets Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 63 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £318.78 ($404.03). 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.

