Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Perenti’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Perenti Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Perenti alerts:

Perenti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.