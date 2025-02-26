Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Perenti’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Perenti Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.17.
Perenti Company Profile
