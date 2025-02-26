PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13, Zacks reports.
PepGen Trading Down 25.3 %
PEPG stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.53. PepGen has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEPG shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepGen from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PepGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
PepGen Company Profile
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.
