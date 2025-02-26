Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on March 14th

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years. Peoples Financial Services has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $487.16 million, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.17). Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on Peoples Financial Services

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.