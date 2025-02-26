Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on March 14th

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years. Peoples Financial Services has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $487.16 million, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on Peoples Financial Services
About Peoples Financial Services
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Peoples Financial Services
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.