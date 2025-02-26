PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Michael B. Gustafson Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556.44. This trade represents a 21.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $851.84 million, a P/E ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 161,306 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 924,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

