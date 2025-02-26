PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) CEO Buys $783,316.80 in Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) CEO John Kachig Kibarian bought 34,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,162,153.60. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 217,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,568. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 1.52.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 161,306 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 924,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after buying an additional 34,575 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDFS. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

