PayPal’s (PYPL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYPL. Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. PayPal has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.