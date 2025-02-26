Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) COO Randall Peck Sells 3,600 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $242.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 51.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 357,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.22.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

