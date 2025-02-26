Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after buying an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $657.27 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $492.71 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $665.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.76.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

