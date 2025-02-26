Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 48863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial lowered Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0343 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

