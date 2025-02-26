Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.88 and last traded at $47.05. 831,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,863,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 66.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

