Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.61), with a volume of 4407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.62).

Panther Metals Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 million, a PE ratio of -1,218.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.60.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Listed on the standard segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Panther Metals invests in or acquires companies or projects within the natural resources sector which have the potential for growth and value generation over the medium to long term.

The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.

