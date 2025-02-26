Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.61), with a volume of 4407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.62).
Panther Metals Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 million, a PE ratio of -1,218.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.60.
Panther Metals Company Profile
The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.
