Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,979 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 14.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $43,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

