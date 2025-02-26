Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $545.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $28.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 219,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 47,459 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

