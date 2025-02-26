Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 23.01%.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

Shares of ORINY opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. Orion Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Orion Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Orion Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.