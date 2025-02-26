Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 151 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.71.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total transaction of $2,938,012.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total value of $2,359,735.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $12,286.92. This trade represents a 99.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $555.63 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.55.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

