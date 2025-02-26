Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $52,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 92,759.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,287 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 37,140.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 694,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,990,000 after buying an additional 692,303 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 126,531.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 678,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,991,000 after acquiring an additional 678,209 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 599.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 430,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,710,000 after purchasing an additional 369,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 257.1% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 437,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,000.28.

Shares of LLY opened at $902.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $805.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $847.99. The company has a market capitalization of $855.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

