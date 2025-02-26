ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Has $541,000 Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

