Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %
ORMP stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.66. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
About Oramed Pharmaceuticals
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
