Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 96,835,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 205,142,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.02.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

