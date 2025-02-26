Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $173.87 and last traded at $173.53. 1,906,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,701,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.12. The company has a market capitalization of $481.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

