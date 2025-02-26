Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longbow Finance SA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 69,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 915,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $152,498,000 after buying an additional 49,252 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 251,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,919,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $109.79 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.12. The company has a market capitalization of $471.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

