Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Trading 3.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 45,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Opawica Explorations Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.
About Opawica Explorations
Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Opawica Explorations
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.