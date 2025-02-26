Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Trading 3.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 45,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Opawica Explorations Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

