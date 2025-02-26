Ondas Holdings Announces Strategic Partnership with Volatus Aerospace in Drone Technology Innovation

Boston, MA – Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) announced on February 25, 2025, a strategic partnership with Toronto-based Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) through its subsidiary American Robotics. The collaboration is designed to deploy the Optimus System—a state-of-the-art, fully autonomous drone platform—aimed at enhancing border surveillance capabilities and delivering persistent, real-time aerial security and intelligence services.

Get alerts:

According to the press release issued by Ondas, the partnership will combine Volatus Aerospace’s extensive sales, marketing, field support, and services capabilities with the advanced features of the Optimus System. The Optimus System is engineered to support remote, autonomous operations, enabling continuous aerial monitoring and rapid emergency response for sensitive locations and critical infrastructure.

“We are delighted to partner with Volatus, who consistently distinguish themselves as providers of sophisticated aerial intelligence and services to critical governmental, industrial, and infrastructure markets,” said Eric A. Brock, Chief Executive Officer of Ondas Holdings. Brock emphasized that the collaboration would extend market reach and accelerate penetration for the Optimus System, particularly in border security applications where advanced surveillance technology is urgently needed.

Volatus Aerospace CEO Glen Lynch highlighted the alliance’s potential to enhance border surveillance and security solutions, noting that the integration of the Optimus System with Volatus’ Operations Control Center would offer a robust surveillance-as-a-service model. This integrated approach combines both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft with ground-based sensor systems to address evolving requirements in homeland security and critical infrastructure monitoring.

The strategic partnership aims to leverage a multi-modal technology integration strategy to revolutionize border surveillance operations by increasing the ability of homeland security agencies to detect and mitigate threats. The collaboration is also expected to open new market opportunities in Canada, the United Kingdom, Africa, and other regions, as both companies work to advance integrated aerial security solutions in an increasingly complex global security environment.

The press release and related exhibits detailed the technical capabilities of the Optimus System, which include automated battery and payload swapping, a variety of integrated sensors such as LIDAR, and a design optimized for sustained, uninterrupted operations in challenging environments. Together, Ondas and Volatus Aerospace are positioning the partnership as a significant step forward in addressing the growing demand for advanced, autonomous border and infrastructure security.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Ondas’s 8K filing here.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Stories