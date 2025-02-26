Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

