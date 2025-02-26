Oil Stocks To Consider – February 23rd

GE Vernova, ServiceNow, Constellation Energy, Procter & Gamble, Exxon Mobil, Phillips 66, and Caterpillar are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $32.00 on Friday, hitting $327.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,489. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.25. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $30.19 on Friday, hitting $937.79. 2,001,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,528. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,054.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $978.38. The company has a market cap of $193.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded down $24.98 on Friday, hitting $284.44. 6,473,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.40. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $352.00.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE PG traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $170.17. 9,804,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.45. The company has a market cap of $399.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $110.67. 14,676,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,051,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $102.88 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.78. 12,517,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average is $127.07.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Caterpillar stock traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.84. 3,219,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $307.05 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.73 and its 200-day moving average is $372.72.

