ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 310,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,628. The stock has a market cap of $448.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ODP has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

