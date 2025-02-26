Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.0 million-$262.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.6 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.940-1.980 EPS.

Oddity Tech Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.34.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODD. Barclays increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.