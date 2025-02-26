Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.0 million-$262.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.6 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.940-1.980 EPS.
Oddity Tech Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.34.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODD. Barclays increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
