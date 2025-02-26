Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 195.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,136 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after buying an additional 10,670,574 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after buying an additional 7,009,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,298,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,099 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

