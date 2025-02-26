Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $30.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

