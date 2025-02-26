Numbers Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $531,108.66 (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.35 million and approximately $531,108.66 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,912.20 or 0.99404929 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85,783.51 or 0.98113993 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 748,642,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 748,642,380 with 738,579,396 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.02810718 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $541,417.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

