NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $11.22. NU shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 29,557,179 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

NU Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,762,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NU by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560,986 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NU by 13.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140,416 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in NU by 2,193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 104.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,638,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

