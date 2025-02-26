NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Releases Earnings Results

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48, Zacks reports. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. NRG Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.750-7.750 EPS.

NRG Energy Trading Up 11.7 %

NYSE:NRG traded up $12.01 on Wednesday, hitting $114.45. 2,542,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.22%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

