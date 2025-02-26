Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 6.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $408.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

