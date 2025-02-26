Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $24.79. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 3,204,291 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCLH. UBS Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.