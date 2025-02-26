NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.96 and traded as high as C$5.00. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 424,117 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.