NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.96 and traded as high as C$5.00. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 424,117 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.