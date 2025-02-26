NKN (NKN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.09 Million

NKN (NKN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One NKN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $32.43 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001032 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,912.20 or 0.99404929 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85,783.51 or 0.98113993 BTC.
About NKN
NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 784,786,059 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org.
Buying and Selling NKN
