Niza Global Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14,282.00 (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $14,282.00 and approximately $17,029.85 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Niza Global

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,689,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,689,999,954. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00005398 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $16,922.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

