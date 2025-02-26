Nine Energy Service (NINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.50.

Insider Transactions at Nine Energy Service

In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 35,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $59,084.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,133.22. This trade represents a 18.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

