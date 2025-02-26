Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 3,102 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $364,950.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,452.40. This represents a 8.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Bruce Atwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,975 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $469,368.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 150 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $16,507.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 7,609 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $859,817.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 8,945 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $1,010,785.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,446 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $389,398.00.

NYSE:NIC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,325,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

