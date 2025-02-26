Nickel Industries Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:NIC)

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Nickel Industries Company Profile

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining, nickel pig iron, cobalt, and nickel matte production activities. It is also involved in the production of mixed hydroxide precipitate for use in the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as Nickel Mines Limited and changed its name to Nickel Industries Limited in June 2022.

