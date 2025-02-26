Nickel Industries Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:NIC)

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.
Nickel Industries Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91.
