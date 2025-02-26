NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance
Shares of NXDT stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Super Micro Computer Shares Surge on Compliance News
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Wall Street’s Most Wanted: 2 Highly Shorted Stocks Right Now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Etsy Loses Its Meme Stock Shine – Is It Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.