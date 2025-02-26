NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXDT stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

