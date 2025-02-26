NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.47), Zacks reports.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 7.9 %

NAMS stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. 402,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,912. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $27.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25.

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 25,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $640,614.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,777,092 shares in the company, valued at $274,708,075.08. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 404,927 shares of company stock worth $10,390,787 in the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

