NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Insider Martha Morrell Sells 78,334 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) insider Martha Morrell sold 78,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $1,074,742.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,943.96. The trade was a 48.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Martha Morrell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Martha Morrell sold 100 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.
- On Friday, January 24th, Martha Morrell sold 3,200 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $48,032.00.
NeuroPace Trading Up 2.4 %
NPCE stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $413.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPCE
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroPace
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.