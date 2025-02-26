NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Insider Martha Morrell Sells 78,334 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) insider Martha Morrell sold 78,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $1,074,742.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,943.96. The trade was a 48.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Martha Morrell sold 100 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Martha Morrell sold 3,200 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $48,032.00.

NPCE stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $413.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCK LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 4th quarter worth about $58,981,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

