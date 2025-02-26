Nelson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.7% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Prescient Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.