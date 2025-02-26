Nelson Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $238.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.44 and its 200-day moving average is $242.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

